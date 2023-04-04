LSPMA members protest over illegal taxes

By Dickson Omobola, LAGOS

Members of the Lagos State Park Management Agency, LSPMA, yesterday, called on the Lagos State government to save them from illegal taxes levied on them by the leadership of the union.

Addressing newsmen in Ikorodu, Lagos, the chairman of the Kabukabu Intercity Ayangburen Zone 2, Ikorodu, Kolawole Ajisebutu, expressed his displeasure over what he described as illegal taxes levied on them by the leadership of the union, urging the state government to come to their aid.

Ajisebu said: “Officials of the union are demanding too much from our members by introducing illegal levies, including N90,000 levy for members identification card from each of the chapel as well as another N90,000 for the inauguration of the leadership from each of the zonal chairmen.

“We have been enduring these illegal charges and levies for a long time but this time around, we need to open up on the illegality of these levies. It is affecting our businesses and we could no longer tolerate this high handedness from the leadership of LSPMA.

“So, we are appealing to the Lagos State government under Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu to come to our aid in stopping these illegal levies.

“The Lagos State government should look into this and save us from these illegalities because the leadership of the LSPMA is bent on threatening any zone chairman that raise issues against the high levy.”