‘Love, not a source of income’, Rema speaks on relationship

Nigerian singer, Divine Ikubor, popularly known as Rema, has spoken about the financial gains a lot of relationships are built on nowadays.

The globally-acclaimed singer said this as a guest on the latest episode of i-D Meets.

According to Rema, his favourite lyrics from his debut album ‘Rave & Roses’ is “money is not a source of income” because it came from his experience.

Rema said, “My favourite lyric in my album [is] ‘Love is not a source of income’. It came from my actual experience. A lot of relationships in our new generation is just really all about the gains.”

He added, “It’s painful that I can’t really define love. You’ve to live your own version. I have not lived my version. I’m waiting for it though.”