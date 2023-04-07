Liverpool get triple injury boost ahead of Arsenal clash

By Oluwaseyifunmi Awobiyi

Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp is positive his side will be ready to take on Arsenal with the injury boost of Luis Diaz, Virgil van Dijk, and Thiago Alcantara fit for the clash.

The absence of Diaz left a hole in the Red’s attack since October, although he was spotted in training ahead of their loss to Manchester City he is set to make a “100 percent return against Leeds.

Thiago hasn’t been in action since February suffering from a hip problem he scored against Wolverhampton Wanderers.

As for Van Dijk, he wasn’t spotted in Liverpool’s nil-nil tie against 11th-place Chelsea but was involved in their 4-1 bashing at the Etihad.

However, the Boss at the Kop has brought positive news on their development as they have begun training and are ready

“Virgil, completely normal, was back in training. Luis and Thiago’s training is completely normal.

“The plan with Luis is that he will be available 100 percent for Leeds,” he said ahead of the title-deciding match against the Gunners.

“Again, it looks good, everything is fine, but it was a long, long injury and so we have to be careful.

“We will probably not involve him for Sunday. Thiago looks slightly different.

“He was not out that long, trained now three, or four times with the team, and might be available.

“But we have to check how he feels today,” he added.

Liverpool have been winless in their last four games in all competitions with their last win winning coming from their all-guns-out match against Manchester United.