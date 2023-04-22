Liverpool edge out Nottingham Forest 3-2

Nottingham Forest put up a difficult match at Anfield, but Liverpool edged the relegation candidates 3-2, with a point behind 6th place Aston Villa.

Diogo Jota struck the first of the five goals two minutes after half-time, while former Liverpool man Neco Williams equalized for Forest and Jota got his consecutive brace in the 55th minute.

The away side came back again to make it 2-2 after Morgan Gibbs-White’s goal found its way to the back of the net in the 67th minute.

Mohammed Salah finished the scoring three minutes after Nottingham’s second equalizer.

It’s now back-to-back wins for Liverpool.

With the 1-1 draw at Brentford Community Stadium, Aston Villa are leading Jurgen Klopp’s men by a single point.

That wasn’t the only draw on Saturday, Crystal Palace had a goalless draw at Selhurst Park against Everton.

Dean Smith gets his first win after Leicester boss defeated Wolverhampton Wanderers 2-1 at the King Power Stadium.