Lewandowski desires Messi’s return to Barcelona

By Oluwaseyifunmi Awobiyi

Barcelona striker Robert Lewandowski has said he would like to play alongside Paris Saint-Germain forward Lionel Messi in the incoming season.

Messi has been linked with a move away from the French giants following his dissatisfaction with them, and the Catalan powerhouses are top to return their academy product.

Barca’s vice-president, Rafa Yuste revealed they are in touch with the World Cup winner and his father Jorge Messi currently discussing with them.

However, there are the only poachers on the table, Saudi Arabian club, Al-Hilal are also in negotiations with the seven-time Ballon d’Or holder with a stunning €400 million deal.

The news of the ‘King’ of football returning to play for Spain has left the Polish goal scorer optimistic ahead of next season.

“Messi belongs to Barca and if he returns it will be something incredible,” Lewandowski told Mundo Deportivo

“We know that his place is here in Barcelona. I don’t know what will happen, but I hope that next season we can play together.”

If Barcelona eventually signs the Argentine, they are set to give him a proper farewell/return ceremony for him.