‘Leave this family alone’, Netizens chide Judy Austin for mourning Yul Edochie’s son

Judy Austin, second wife to Nollywood actor Yul Edochie, has come under attack for mourning the actor’s son.

Reacting to the demise of Kambi Yul-Edochie, who died on March 30, Judy said God knows the reason for his sudden death.

She took to her Instagram page to post a candle while praying that Kambi Yul-Edochie rests in heaven with God.

“God knows best. Rest in Heaven with God, Great son. Kambi Yul-Edochie,” Judy wrote.

That, however, seemed not to have gone well with most social media users who called out Judy for her insensitivity towards the family at their grieving moment.

Some social media users described her post as unnecessary, and questioned her motive for putting out such.

A few others leapt to her defense, stating there is nothing wrong with her decision to mourn her husband’s late child.

See reactions:

@StarGirl_OO1: “Judy Austin sef. I don’t know who gives her advice. She just doesn’t know when to stop.”

@TheeBibbs: “But what is the color of Judy Austin’s problem? Such a st!pid woman.”

@KingANAD: You must be stupid to drag Judy Austin just because she mourns her husband child.

@_itseazzzy: “Hmm this Judy Auston lady… It’s like she posted to mock May’s son being dead because I don’t get why you will make a condolence post for somebody who you weren’t even close to.

“Like May is not fond of you, so why post about her dead son?”

@Hybrid_Ola: Nigerians would bully Judy Austin to depression. A man defile his marital vows and married another woman. The woman is the one receiving all the hate. Y’all like blaming women for what men do.

@Sholawa: “This Judy Austin lady seems to either like being dragged or just enjoys the attention.

“That post was unnecessary. The child’s mother hasn’t said a word, yet look at you on Instagram posting about her son.”

@officialflex_diamond: “Aunty leave this family alone, … go and work on your home with your ex-husband wen nor pursue you commot. But no, you’ve chosen to be a Jezebel to a beautiful home.

“God will deal with you for coming in between a happy couple. What you have with you won’t last forever, because it’s stolen.”