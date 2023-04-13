Lawyer recommends Offa monarch for National Award

…Cites Olofa’s commitment to philanthropy, national development

By Luminous Jannamike, Abuja

In a remarkable show of appreciation for the commitment of the Olofa of Offa, Oba Mufutau Gbadamasi Oloyede Esuwoye II, to national development through numerous philanthropic endeavors, popular Offa-born lawyer, Barr. Temi Salami Nuruddin, has recommended the monarch for a national award.

Barr. Nuruddin, who is the Principal Partner of Lawgem Abuja, commended the Olofa of Offa for his unwavering dedication to the advancement of his community and the nation at large.

The lawyer cited, in a statement on Thursday, the numerous philanthropic undertakings of the Olofa, which have impacted the lives of many individuals and communities, as a testament to his commitment to national development.

“He has created a platform for dialogue and peaceful resolution of conflicts, and has been a unifying factor for the people of Offa.

“Olofa is also reckoned to be one of the biggest job creator in the state through his many businesses venture, particularly his poultry, which is one of the biggest in Nigeria now,” Nuruddin added.

In addition to recommending the Olofa for a national award, Barr. Nuruddin called on the government to prioritize human capital development, education, and employment creation as key factors in promoting national development and peace-building.

He emphasized that investing in these areas would help to address the root causes of insecurity and social unrest in the country.

The call by Barr. Nuruddin for the recognition of the Olofa of Offa’s contributions to national development is a timely reminder of the need for individuals and institutions to work together towards the common goal of building a prosperous and peaceful nation.

It is hoped that the government will heed the lawyer’s call and honor the Olofa with a well-deserved national award.