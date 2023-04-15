Lampard suffers consecutive defeats as Brighton defeat Chelsea 2-1 at Stamford Bridge

By Seyifunmi Awobiyi

Brighton emerged victorious in their palatial season defeating Chelsea 2-1 at Stamford Bridge on Saturday.

The home side scored first from deflected goal by Conor Callagher but first-half substitute Danny Welbeck scratched their lead off in the 42nd minute.

Another substitute completed the damage to Frank Lampard’s team via Julio Enciso’s stunner.

Frank Lampard has lost all matches since recommencing his coaching career at the West Londoner’s dugout, losing to Wolves, Real Madrid, and Brighton.

The Seagulls however are flying high sitting at 7th, but European qualifications look tougher, currently a point from 6th place Aston Villa and seven away from a Champions League spot.

The Blues will look to get a win in the Champions League against Real Madrid currently trailing 2-0 on aggregate.