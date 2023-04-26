Lagos govt commences removal of illegal buildings in Banana Island

By Olasunkanmi Akoni

Officials of the Lagos State Building Control Agency, LASBCA, the Lagos State Physical Planning Permit Authority, LASPPPA, and the Lagos State Task Force have embarked on the removal of illegal structures marked for demolition in Banana Island, Ikoyi.

This was in line with the directive of Lagos State Governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu’s demolition of marked buildings.

The demolition exercise which commenced on Wednesday, was led by the General Manager of LASBCA, Arc. Gbolahan Oki, in line with the agency’s core statutory responsibilities of identification and removal/demolition of distressed, illegal and non-conforming structures in the state.

Sanwo-Olu, had last weekend, led a delegation of government officials on the spot assessment to the site of the collapsed seven-storey building and other ongoing construction sites in the area, describing the situation as “irresponsible and unacceptable.”

Therefore, in the interest of public safety and to prevent a recurrence of the sad incident of another collapse, Sanwo-Olu, during the course of the tour, directed the immediate removal of all structures in Banana Island without valid building approvals, especially those seen to have violated building regulations and plans of the tate.

Sanwo-Olu, had ordered the immediate demolition of some structures including a two-storey building located on 310 Close, in Banana Island, Ikoyi, as well as the sealing of other buildings in the area.

He also ordered the sealing of others over various infractions.

Sanwo-Olu, blamed the collapse of the earlier seven storey building on First Avenue, in Banana Island to operations of some developers hiding under the pretext of Federal Government agencies issuing building approvals for unsuspecting property owners.

Sanwo-Olu, was conducted round the inspection tour by the Commissioner for Physical Planning and Urban Development, Tayo Bamigbose-Martin, Commissioner for Information and Strategy, Gbenga Omotoso, Oki, and other engineers.

The governor, also inspected an ongoing two storey building located at 303 Close which is being constructed under high tension wire.

Addressing newsmen, Sanwo-Olu, said, “We are at the site of the last unfortunate building collapse in Banana Island Lagos and am sure you have all gone round and see the site.

“Like it has been reported before now, there has been a lot of investigation that is going on right now and you can see that they are still clearing the rubbles at the site.

“We have given an order to stop work, not only at this site but also in all of the construction sites in Banana Island.

“You have all seen the extent of what I will call unapproved extension into the water, at the back of each of the land that is aborting a water. You can see that the original line for Banana Island is even not where we are.

“It’s way in front there and you can see that there are several extensions that have been granted by both the Federal Ministry of Work and Housing and National Inland Water Ways, NIWA. These are the two federal agencies that have been culpable for those extensions.

“They have done these extensions even without our knowledge. We have the responsibility for building approvals and the rest of these.

“From what I have been told all of the four buildings at the back have never even applied for approvals

“Excuses have been given that they don’t have access and this is not acceptable. This is a total recklessness of all of the developers and we will make a strong point out of this place and all around banana Island and in other developments that we have.

“The officers that will also be similarly found culpable will also be sanctioned, if any.”

Meanwhile, a seven man committee has been set up to probe and ascertain what has gone wrong in the area and report back to government within two weeks.