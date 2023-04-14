Labour Party reinstates Ogun elected exco

…dissolves Jagun-led Caretaker Committee

By James Ogunnaike, Abeokuta

The National Working Committee of the Labour Party (LP) has reinstated the elected executive, led by Comrade Michael Ashade to reposition the party for effective service in Ogun State.

The NWC also dissolved the Engr. Jagun Lookman Abiodun Caretaker committee, which was set up in the State prior to the recently held general elections.

The decision was contained in a letter written to the Chairman, Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) and signed by Alhaji Bashiru Lamidi Apapa and Alhaji Saleh Lawal, the Acting National Chairman and Acting National Secretary respectively.

The letter read, “Following the dissolution of the illegal Engr. Jagun Lookman Abiodun led caretaker committee in Ogun State, the National Working Committee (NWC), has reinstated the Comrade Michael Ashade led executive to reposition the party for effective service in Ogun State.

“By this reinstatement, they are expected to provide effective leadership for our party by ensuring its growth and development in terms of membership drive, providing a voice for the voiceless, canvassing alternative government policies in line with our philosophy and ideology”.

According to the letter, the reinstated democratic elected executives included; Michael Ashade, State Chairman; Segun Michael Feyisola, State Secretary; Oyewale Okusanya, Assistant State Secretary; Tosin Meadows Ogunbona, Senatorial Chairman Central State Organizing Secretary/Ag. and Ismail Uzor Ishiguzo, Assistant State Youth Leader East/Ag. State Treasurer.

Others are; Yinka Adeboye, Deputy State Chairman Central; Babaseun Ogunyemi, Auditor/Ag. Senatorial Chairman East; Olufemi Olusola, Senatorial Chairman West; Godwin Kayode Adeleye; Ag. Assistant State Youth Leader West; Elizabeth Temidayo Oliseh Samuel, State Financial SecretarylAg. Sate Women Leader; Adebiyi Adekunle, Assistant State Youth Leader Central/Ag. State Youth Leader; Theophilus Igbozuruike, Ag. State Publicity Secretary; Caroline Yejide Oguntola, Deputy State Chairman West and Barr. Monday Mawah, State Legal Adviser.

“Consequently, this letter of reinstatement supersedes any other letter relating or connected therein with Ogun State which has earlier been served on the commission on the 4h of January 2023, but dated 3rd January 2023”.