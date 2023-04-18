Labour backs planned hike in port charges

By Victor Ahiuma-Young

Maritime Workers Union of Nigeria, MWUN, has thrown its weight behind fresh moves by is championing a fresh move by terminal operators in Nigeria to increase port charges.

This came two after the terminal operators attempted to increase port handling charges by 50 per cent before they were stopped by the Nigerian Shippers Council, NSC.

MWUN in a statement weekend said it was supporting a hike in terminal operators’ tariffs to enable the terminals to fulfill their commitments to the dockworkers.

Dockworkers are members of MWUN.

The Union in a statement by its Head of Media, John Ikemefuna, said “Maritime Workers Union of Nigeria (MWUN) wishes to inform the general public and other relevant agencies, particularly the Nigerian Shippers’ Council, NSC, of the recent proposal by PTML and other terminals to the management of the Nigerian Shippers’ Council to request for an increment in the vehicle/car tariffs which according to them has not been reviewed for over a decade.

“PTML and other terminals operators under the umbrella of the Seaports Terminals Operators, STOAN, has over the years borne the burden of wages, salaries, and allowances with the management of Dockworkers. Unfortunately, they cannot further shoulder the burden due to the general inflation rate, deteriorating economic condition, increasing operational/administrative costs, high rate of exchange value, and other economic factors.

“Consequent to the above, PTML and other terminals operators have indicated their inabilities to meet with the provisions of the minimum standard of Dock labour which they recently negotiated and signed for implementation that was supervised by the Nigerian Ports Authority, NPA, and Nigerian Maritime Administration and Safety Agency, NIMASA. Sadly, the prevailing situation in the nation’s economy has directly hampered their capacity to implement the subsisting National Joint Industrial Council, NJIC, agreement.

“As a result of the above and the inability of management to meet its obligations and Dockworkers’ expectations, there is now rising tension among the rank and file of our Dockworkers members in all the terminals, ports, jetties, and all oil and gas platforms.

“We call on the management of NSC to give kind consideration to the proposal of PTML and other terminals operators for a review of the vehicle/car tariffs and other freight charges as obtained in ENL, Josep dam, Port and Cargo, and other terminals alike to enable them to meet their obligations to our members – Dockworkers to forestall an imminent break down of industrial peace in our nation’s seaports as they are the economic regulators in this sector.”