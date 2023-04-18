Kylie Jenner dating Timothée Chalamet after split with Travis Scott

Kylie Jenner is reportedly in a new relationship with Timothée Chalamet.

The reality star and the actor were first seen hanging out at Jean Paul Gaultier’s fashion show back in January and last month, they were spotted out for dinner with Kylie’s sister Kendall and her new beau Bad Bunny.

The pair fueled romance rumours last week, when they were spotted on a “secret date” outside LA’s Tito’s Tacos.

Kylie and Timothée are dating, according to a source who spoke to Entertainment Tonight. However, the insider claims that it isn’t all that serious right now. “They are keeping things casual at this point. It’s not serious, but Kylie is enjoying hanging out with Timothée and seeing where it goes… It’s been really fun for her because it feels a lot different than her past relationships. It’s new and exciting for Kylie and she’s having a lot of fun”, one source quoted by Entertainment Tonight.

The source further revealed, “Kylie decided she didn’t want to make things public with Timothée this past weekend at Coachella, and really just wanted to chill and have fun with her friends.”

Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott split up again in January, according to reports. They previously took a break in late 2019, before resuming their relationship in February 2020. Stormi, their daughter, was born on February 1, 2018, and Aire, their boy, was born on February 2, 2022. Prior to her relationship with Travis, Kylie dated another rapper, Tyga, on and off for around two years before they split up in 2017.