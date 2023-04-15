Kogi Guber: Leke Abejide emerges ADC sole candidate

By Boluwaji Obahopo, LOKOJA

Member representing Yagba federal constituency, Hon Leke Abejide on Saturday emerged as the sole governorship candidate of the African Democratic Congress (ADC )

The ADC primary which was held peacefully across the 239 wards of the 21 local government areas of the state had it’s Collation centre at the Idri Nana Hotel, Lokoja.

The direct primary election was supervised by INEC officials from the state and the national headquarters of the commission with the presence of security agents.

Mrs Magdalene Aku represented the INEC chairman at primary while Sadiq Zakaye and one other represented the INEC office in the state.

Announcing the results, the national Collation officer of the party, Dr Babalola Ajadi said out of the 9,584 total votes, Leke Abejide had 9,456 votes while 128 votes were recorded as invalid.

Dr Ajadi said, “Having scored the highest valid votes and the only contestant in the primary, Leke Abejide is declared as the winner of the primary and ADC candidate in the Nov 11, 2023 governorship election.”

Speaking after his emergence, Abejide promised to prioritize education, workers welfare, security and infrastructural development if elected Governor of the state in November.

He promised to make his detailed manifesto available to all Kogi electorate in the next few weeks.

The Rep member pledged to upscale his special education intervention scheme by paying WAEC fees for all students in the 21 LGAs in the state.

He explained that one of the drivers of insecurities in the state is the continued haphazard payment of salaries in the state which he said he will rectify if elected.