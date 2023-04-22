Kogi guber: International election monitor sues governorship candidates on peace, unity

An international election monitor, Mallam Hamzat Lawal, has urged candidates of political parties for the governorship election in Kogi state to centre their campaign messages on peace, unity, and national cohesion.

Mallam Lawal stated this on Friday shortly after the Eid-el-fitr prayer held in Okene, Kogi state, to end Ramadan fasting embarked upon by Muslims.

He said as a civil society activist; he would observe all candidates of political parties in Kogi state to ensure that their messages focus on peace, unity, and cohesion that can pave room for the dividend of democracy to the people of the state.

His words:

“This period of Eid-el- fitr is a better avenue to talk to political leaders. On Thursday, I accompanied the APC candidate and some party stalwarts to pay homage to the Ohinoyi of Ebiraland.

“Today, I joined them at Eid praying ground in Okene because, as civil society, you must document everything they say and do so that when they are elected into public offices, we can hold them to account.

“I will also observe the candidates of the People’s Democratic Party, Labour Party, Action Alliance, African Democratic Congress, Social Democratic Party, and all other governorship candidates to ensure that their messages centre around peace, unity, and national cohesion.

“The Executive Governor of Kogi state Alhaji Yahaya Bello has worked tirelessly to ensure peace and harmony between Muslims, Christians, and other ethnic groups in the state.

“I want a governor that will build on the legacy of peace Governor Bello has created that today people can live peacefully and move freely in the state,” he stated.

Mallam Lawal, who is also the Chief Executive Officer of Connected Development, a Civil Society Organisation, promised to ensure that he continues to hold leaders accountable through accurate data to ensure that the dividend of democracy reaches the people, especially the downtrodden.