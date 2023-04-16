King Perryy consolidates on million streams achievement with ‘Tight Condition’

By Ayo Onikoyi

One of Nigeria’s rising music stars, King Perryy has consolidated on his million streams achievements with ‘Tight Condition,’ one of the songs released on his 2023 EP entitled ‘Continental Playlist.’

King Perryy’s ‘Tight Condition’ recently surpassed one million Spotify listeners.

The Victony-assisted club song was released in collaboration with MusicSplit on ArtSplit.

“Tight Condition” isn’t King Perryy’s first song to enter Spotify’s million streams club, rather, it comes after an incredible run of stellar hits from King Perryy, including the 2018 collaboration with Timaya, ‘Man On Duty,’ which amassed more than 2.9 million plays on Spotify alone, and the much loved ‘On God’ track, one of the lead singles from the recently released EP.

Speaking on the recent feat, Perryy said, “The whole process of releasing the Continental EP has been therapeutic for me, as well as my decision to become independent and take ownership of my career,” Perryy said in a recent interview.

“I’ve resolved to totally embrace my imagination and gamble on myself.” And I am grateful that I can continue to completely discover myself and even allow my admirers to share in my achievement.”

It’s worth noting that King Perryy’s EP, ‘Continental Playlist,’ is the first to be part of the MusicSplit on the ARTSPLIT platform for fans to invest in and profit from streaming royalties, thanks to the collaboration between ARTSPLIT, MAD Solutions, and ENGAGE Partnership.