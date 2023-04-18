Kidnapping: Adeleke summons emergency security meeting, orders statewide patrols

Shina Abubakar, Osogbo

Following the spate of kidnapping and robbery in Osun recently, the State Governor, Ademola Adeleke has summoned an emergency security council meeting to address the rising menace.

The Governor also ordered a statewide patrol by a joint security team ahead of the meeting scheduled to hold this week to reduce criminal activities across the state.

The state recently witnessed a spate of kidnappings including that of the wives of an Ogboni leader in Imesi-Ile, Travellers along Osogbo-Ikirun road, a herdsman in Ila and recently a couple returning from vigil along Osogbo-Iragbiji road.

In a statement by the governor’s spokesperson, Olawale Rasheed on Tuesday, he stressed the need to review the strategy deployed by security operatives in combating crime in the state.

It reads partly, “As much as I commend our security agencies for recent successes, we must now redouble our efforts to stop the activities of men of the underworld. We are to review current operations and launch statewide patrols.

“We must sustain current synergy among the agencies. Hence, the police, the DSS, the Civil Defence, the Amotekun Corps and others must intensify joint operations. The criminal infiltrators into our dear state and their sponsors must be fished out as the recent upsurge appears to be unusual.

“At the forthcoming security meeting, we will review the nature of the new upsurge and map out a detailed plan to arrest the situation. Drastic action may be necessary and our administration will give all the required support to security agencies to achieve the target of a crime-free Osun state”.

Governor Adeleke who commiserated with the victims and their families reassured the state of his administration’s commitment to ensure the security of lives and properties, adding that since two weeks ago, top officials have been detailed to interface with security agencies on anti-crime operations.

“My good people of Osun state, security agencies are re-strategising to stop any further security breaches. Be rest assured that efforts are in top gear to stop criminal infiltrators and bring them and their sponsors to book.

“I however appealed to us to be security conscious. We must all become security whistle-blowers. Report any untoward activities. When you noticed unusual movements and development in your areas, inform security operatives.

“I also plead with residents of the state to be mindful of the timing and manner of their movements. For now, it is advisable to avoid late-night or early-morning travelling. We must secure ourselves as security is everybody’s business”, it added.