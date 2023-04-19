Kidnapped Kaduna female students escape from terrorists’ den

Governor Nasir El-Rufai

By Ibrahim Hassan-Wuyo

The eight female students of Government Secondary School, Awon, who were kidnapped by terrorists April 3, 2023 in Awon general area of Kachia LGA, have escaped from the terrorists’ den.

Samuel Aruwan, Commissioner, Ministry of Internal Security and Home Affairs, Kaduna State, confirmed the development in a statement, yesterday.

The students, according to preliminary briefings, escaped from a thick forest around the Kaduna- Niger interstate boundaries and walked for days before arriving at a location where they were harboured. Human intelligence sources subsequently alerted the Kaduna State Government for immediate evacuation.

Governor Nasir el-Rufai on receipt of the intelligence directed the Ministry of Internal Security and Home Affairs to liaise with the One Division, Nigerian Army for urgent evacuation of the students to Kaduna Metropolis, as it was credibly gathered that the terrorists were combing forests in the area to recapture the them.

The students have been safely evacuated to a military facility where they are currently receiving medical attention.

Meanwhile, Governor el-Rufai has expressed delight over the development and praised the students for demonstrating sheer courage and resilience in making their escape from captivity.

The governor admonished them to view the horrific experience as a turning point and pursue their education with renewed vigour for a purposeful future.

The governor also commended the General Officer Commanding, 1 Division, Major General OT Akinjobi for the prompt evacuation and the ongoing medicals being conducted on the students.