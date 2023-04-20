Kanye West deactivates Instagram account

Ye (BBC.com)

American rapper, Kanye West has deactivated his Instagram page without any explanation.

The rapper made this known in a post on his Instastory on Tuesday sharing a snapshot of the deactivation page confirmation.

Shortly after making this announcement, his account was deactivated.

The father of four had previously deactivated his IG page in October 2018 and then again in September 2020 in response to the backlash to his Saturday Night Live performance and support for Donald Trump where he donned the red MAGA cap.

He was suspended by Instagram following his antisemitic remarks in October 2022 and then suspended from Twitter by his friend Elon Musk in December 2022 after posting an image that included a Swastika.