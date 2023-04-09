K1 De Ultimate reveals release date for album “Timeless”

By Ayo Onikoyi

Two prominent Nigerian music superstars, K1 De Ultimate and Davido have thrown the music lovers into a sort of quandary and confusion as their latest albums are titled “Timeless”. While Davido released his own album on March 31, 2023, K1 De Ultimate is set to roll out April 14, 2023.

According to one of K1 De Ultimate’s spokespersons, Arems who spoke with Potpourri, “ ‘Timeless’ is to be released on the 14th of April; with 10 tracks offering which spans across one hundred and five (105) minutes of play time and is published by Damjay Films & Records.”

Arems said the album was targeted at the Eid-el-Fitri celebration which tentatively comes up on 22nd/23rd of April.

The day is billed to be a public holiday and the album is for the general population, as schools and most businesses are going to be closed,” Arems said.

“With Muslims around the world currently observing the Islamic holy month of Ramadan, K1 De Ultimate is set to get Nigerians and fans across the globe grooving once again as soon as the Eid-el-Fitri marks the end of the Ramadan, and no better way to celebrate than with the release of “Timeless” with digital distribution being handled and promoted by Arems Entertainment, the Fuji veteran is set to reach out to even more international audience,” Arems added.