Just in: Oyo state-owned broadcasting station on fire

By Adeola Badru

The Broadcasting Corporation of Oyo State, BCOS, is currently being gutted by fire.

The fire, which was said to have started from the studio area, according to an eyewitness account, might have done a lot of damage to equipment in the studio.

The source said the state fire service had been invited and that efforts were ongoing to control the situation.

“It’s through BCOS is on fire. I could not give you full details for now until we get the full information on how the fire started,” the source said.

Details later…