Entertainment

April 11, 2023

Johnny Drille drops new single ‘Believe Me’

Nigerian singer, Johnny Drille, has announced the release of his latest single titled ‘Believe Me’.

The music star dropped a teaser video in the early hours of Tuesday to mark the release of the song.

In ‘Believe Me’, Drille sings about his longing for a girl named Anwuli.

“What have you done to me/ I no know, oh yeah/ What have you done to me/ I no know oh/ Believe me/ Believe me/ Believe me/ E gats be you/ I need you/ I need you for my family/ Believe me/ Believe me/ E gats be you/ I need you/ I need you for my family,” he sings.

“It must be you/ It must be you o Anwuli/ I need you/ I need you for my family/ It must be you.”

‘Believe Me’ is co-written and produced by Don Jazzy, the CEO of Mavins Records.

The singer also released a still lyrical video for the song.

