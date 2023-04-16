Jamie Foxx ‘steadily improving’ after being hospitalized

American actor, Jamie Foxx is reportedly doing better after being hospitalized in Atlanta on Wednesday.

The 55-year-old Oscar winner is ‘steadily improving’ after his health scare over medical complications, according to the Daily Mail.

Fans were initially alerted about the health scare when the actor’s daughter Corinne Foxx shared a grave statement on social media this past Wednesday.

The 29-year-old actress wrote, ‘We wanted to share that, my father, Jamie Foxx, experienced a medical complication yesterday.

‘Luckily, due to quick action and great care, he is already on his way to recovery,’ she continued.

‘We know how beloved he is and appreciate your prayers. The family asks for privacy during this time,’ the statement concluded.

At the time, sources confirmed to TMZ that Foxx’s unnamed condition was serious enough to require him to go to a hospital.

Limited details have been shared and it’s unclear what symptoms the comedian may have been suffering from.

Foxx has been in Atlanta, Georgia, where he is filming the action-comedy Back In Action.

Despite his improving condition, there’s no word yet on when he will be able to leave the hospital or get back to filming.