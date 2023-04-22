Jack Dorsey launches Twitter alternative

A new app created by Twitter’s co-founder and ex-CEO as an alternative to the Elon Musk-owned platform has just launched a version for Android users.

Bluesky, created by Jack Dorsey, promises a future-thinking “social internet” that allows users more choices and frees people from platforms, according to its website.

The app, however, is still in development and only available to access through an invite code.

Dorsey began working on Bluesky as a side project in 2019 with funding from Twitter, and it was first rolled out to iOS users in late February.

Many users have said Bluesky’s current beta version is similar to a pared-down copy of Twitter, according to Tech Crunch.

Demand for the exclusive app has been growing, and the platform reportedly has about 20,000 users in its current form, the technology outlet reported.

Moving forward, the app developers hope to give users “algorithmic choice,” which would allow them to choose how content is fed onto their screens, instead of a one-fits-all algorithm controlled by the app developers.