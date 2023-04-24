I’ve declared my assets, ask relevant govt agencies – Keyamo 

By Clifford Ndujihe & John Alechenu

The Minister of State for Labour and Employment, Festus Keyamo said he has declared his assets, saying the records are verifiable at the relevant government agencies.

Recall that Keyamo and the Special Assistant on Public Communication to Atiku Abubakar, Phrank Shaibu, had engaged in bickerring over asset declaration.

Shaibu,had asked the National Assembly to make public the report of its investigation into the N52bn Special Works Programme implemented by Keyamo, across the 774 local governments areas of the country.

Shaibu made the demand in a statement in Abuja, yesterday, in response to claims that Keyamo acquired a house in the United States valued at over $302,000.

But Keyamo in a swift reaction said he had declared his assets, asking those in doubt to contact relevant government agencies.

Keyamo had said that by letters dated March 6, 2019, before he was appointed a Minister, he wrote to the relevant government agencies, informing them of the closure of his foreign accounts and the repatriation of his funds to the country since Nigerian law does not allow public officials to operate foreign bank accounts.

He further stated, “My assets declaration is there for all to see. Some of us don’t need government funds or patronage to get by. Whatever we do and whoever we support is out of our deep convictions.”

Keyamo told Vanguard that he is in support of Nigerians scrutinising public officers and encouraged Shaibu to compel relevant government organs to release his assets declaration form.

His words: “Any Nigerian for that matter who wishes to know anything about any public officer, including myself, is very much welcome to compel the relevant Government organs to release any document. It is very patriotic to do so. I wholeheartedly encourage any Nigerian to do so. “

“They can also ask for my Assets Declaration before I became Minister. I am excited to see these inquiries. Maybe they think you have to show flashy cars and jewelleries and designers’ items and expensive wristwatches for people to rate you. They are very much welcome,” he said.