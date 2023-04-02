‘It’s a forever deal’, Iyabo Ojo showers ‘romantic words’ on Paulo Okoye at 56

Nollywood actress, Iyabo Ojo, has penned a romantic note to her partner, Paulo Okoye on the occasion of his 56th birthday on Sunday.

Iyabo Ojo, took to her Instagram page, to share a TikTok video of herself pouring encomiums on her partner.

In the video, she referred to her spouse as “Odogwu”, “the best bargain” and “the unshaken man that God created.”

Captioning the video, the actress expressed how incapable words are to capture the magnitude of her love for her spouse, while assuring that their affair is infinite.

She wrote, “Happy 56th birthday to the love of my life, @pauloo2104 words can’t describe how much i love you, but know that it’s a forever deal Obim ❤️🥰……”

In response, the celebrant wrote, “My Ezenwanyi wow! love you more.”