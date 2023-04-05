IPOB declares support for 2023 census, urges mass participation

. Says it’s an opportunity to prove ‘Biafrans not a dot’

By Steve Oko

The Indigenous People of Biafra, IPOB, has declared support for the forthcoming population census, urging Ndigbo and Biafrans to ensure massive participation in the exercise.

IPOB in a statement by its Media and Publicity Secretary, Emma Powerful, said it would afford Biafrans the opportunity to prove that they are not dots in a hole as once referred to by President Muhammadu Buhari.

The pro- Biafra group however, said that the recent unprovoked attacks against Igbo living in Lagos during the elections had made it compelling for Ndigbo residing outside South East to avoid growing the population of their host states only to be sidelined afterwards.

It, therefore, urged Ndigbo to be wise on where to be counted for the political interest of the race as some of their host states have reciprocated their positive contributions with persecution.

“Those who disenfranchised Biafrans during the last fraudulent elections should never be allowed to use us to boost their population again.

” They have always used Biafra’s population for a higher allocation yet deny Biafrans opportunity to freely participate in the national issues in their territories. It’s time we use our tongue to count our teeth.

“The mass return of our people during this forthcoming population census will help us quantify the population of Biafrans in Nigeria.

” We must seize the opportunity Nigeria government is offering to our benefit. They have always told the world that we are a dot with an insignificant population.

” Now is the time to let the world know the population of Biafrans in Nigeria as Biafra agitation is gathering international attention and speed. “

IPOB urged South East Governors, Ohanaeze Ndigbo and the political elite to help mobilise and provide necessary logistics supports for Ndigbo to massively participate in the forthcoming exercise.

It also promised to engage major transport owners on how to assist Ndigbo resident outside South East that might wish to travel during the exercise.

IPOB which described the forthcoming census as a mock referendum for Biafra independence vowed to resist any attempt to scuttle or sabotage it in Biafra land.