Interim govt, mischievous, unconstitutional —Military

Major General Farouk Yahaya.

Abuja—The Defence Headquarters has described the call for interim government by some persons in the country as unfortunate and unconstitutional.

The Director, Defence Media Operations, Major.-General, Musa Danmadami, said this yesterday in Abuja while addressing newsmen at the bi-weekly briefing on military operations across the country.

Danmadami said that those calling for interim government were just trying to be mischievous, adding that the constitution did not provide for an interim national government.

“On the issue of interim government, it is rather unfortunate. An election has been conducted and the Independent National Electoral Commission, INEC that is mandated has announced a president-elect.

“It is not our responsibility to speak on that issue but I know that several calls have been made from the Presidency that there is nothing like interim national government.

“So I think people were just trying to be mischievous. It is unconstitutional and all of us know that. The constitution does not provide for an interim national government and that is the point the Presidency has been hammering on and that is our stand.

“It is unconstitutional so anything unconstitutional as far as I am concerned is not applicable,” he said.

Danmadami said the Operation Safe Conduct which was conducted towards the successful conduct of the elections to support police and INEC was successful.

He said that the military was also ready to provide similar support towards the conduct of the remaining election in two states, where elections were declared inconclusive.

According to him, the military is still working round the clock to make sure there is peace and security in the country.

“During the brief, we told you the number of people that have been kidnapped and we equally told you the efforts of the military to ensure those kidnapped victims are rescued.

“So, we will continue to carry out our responsibility to the best of ability while calling on the civil populace to support us,” he said.