Insecurity: How adoption of non-kinetic approach assisted armed forces — Irabor

By Kingsley Omonobi

Chief of Defence Staff, Gen Lucky Irabor, yesterday, said the adoption of the non-kinetic approach of tackling security threats in addtion to other measures has greatly and positively impacted on the successes achieved in ongoing operations by the armed forces across the country.

He said: “One of the benefits of Non Kinetic Military Operation is that they can be used to achieve strategic objectives without causing unnecessary damage or loss of life which is especially important in conflicts where civilian casualties must be minimized.”

Speaking at a workshop on “Use of Broadcasting in Complementing the Military in Conflict Mitigation and Conflict Management,” the CDS said: “National security in Nigeria is a complex issue that requires a multi-faceted approach from all sectors of the society.”

Represented by Rear Adm TY Pani, Director of Teaining, DHQ, the CDS said: “The country has been grappling with various forms of insecurity in the past decade which include terrorism, banditry, kidnapping, communal clashes, oil theft, piracy, drug and human trafficking, illegal unregulated and unreported fishing and cyber crimes amongst others.

“To curtail this security situation, an all of society approach is required. The approach involve the participation of the government, security agencies, civil organisations, religious leaders, traditional leaders, the press and the general public.

“In Nigeria, the military has been contending with fighting terrorists and other non-state actors in the last decade. In order to tackle and subdue the security challenges in the country, several military operations and exercises have been launched by the AFN across the country since 2009.”