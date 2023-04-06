INEC redeploys head of ICT in Adamawa

By Umar Yusuf, Yola

The Independent National Electoral Commission, INEC has redeployed the head of its ICT in the Adamawa office over March 28th governorship election.

In a three-paragraph letter to the officer (name withheld), the commission directed the said officer to report to the headquarters in Abuja on or before April 10.

Recall the March 18 governorship election in Adamawa state has received widespread criticism following allegations of irregularities by INEC officials which led to the declaration of the election as inconclusive.

The Resident Electoral Commissioner, REC, Hudu Yunusa, had cried out over the threat to his life, and his whereabouts unknown since the declaration of the election as inconclusive late last month.

The sitting governor of the state and PDP candidate Ahmadu Funtiri led comfortably in 15 of the 21 local government areas, when his APC counterpart, Senator Aishatu Dahiru Binani had five local governments with only Fufore local government outstanding before the declaration of the election as inconclusive.

Meanwhile, INEC in Adamawa has reacted to a social media report that the HOD ICT was moved to Abuja over the inconclusive governorship poll.

The Head of Corporate Affairs of the commission, Dauda Jaouro said the transfer of Mr Job had nothing to do with the governorship election.

“The HOD is the best ICT expert the commission has for now hench his movement to the headquarters”, Mauro said.