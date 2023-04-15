INEC declares Plang winner of Plateau Central Senatorial seat

By Marie-Therese Nanlong, Jos

The Independent National Electoral Commission, INEC has declared Mr Diket Plang as the winner of the Plateau Central Senatorial election saying Plangof the All Progressives Congress, APC scored 131,129 votes to defeat his closet rival, Mr Yohanna Gotom of the People’s Democratic Party, PDP.

Recall that the result of the said election was not announced at the time others were announced due to some unresolved issues.

But on Saturday, the APC candidate was announced as the winner.

Diket, a former Member of the State House of Assembly who represented Pankshin North, would now join Simon Mwadkwon and Napoleon Bali both of the PDP who was earlier announced as Senators-elect for Plateau North and Plateau South respectively.

The Returning Officer, Dr. Jimam Lar, the Returning Officer of INEC declared Diket scored 131,129 to defeat Gotom of the PDP who scored 127,022 and Garba Pwul, SAN of the Labour Party who scored 36,510.

Dr. Lar said Hon Diket Plang having scored the highest votes at the election and having satisfied the requirements of the law has been declared the winner of the Plateau State Central Senatorial Zone.