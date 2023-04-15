INEC declares Bomai winner for Yobe South Senatorial district

By Ndahi Marama, Damaturu.

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has declared Senator Ibrahim Mohammed Bomai the winner of the Yobe South senatorial election.

Bomai of the All Progressives Congress (APC) polled 69,596 votes to defeat Halilu Mazagane of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) who got 68,885.

Others are Yerima Adamu ADC 652, Jauro Ishaku LP 471, Isa Musa NNPP 3,277 and Maisambo Barde of the YPP who scored 448 respectively.

Declaring the results at the collation centre, Federal College of Education, FCE Potiskum, the INEC Returning Officer, Abacha Meleni stated that “I Abacha Meleni Returning Officer for the 2023 Yobe South Senatorial District Election, an election held on 15th of April, 2023, that Bomai Ibrahim Mohammed of the APC having satisfied the requirements of the law, is hereby declared the winner and is returned elected “.

In his acceptance speech, the winner of the Yobe South senatorial district, Senator Ibrahim Mohammed Bomai thanked the electorate and supporters for their resilience and love.

He however extended hands of fellowship to the people of the area to cooperate in moving the senatorial district forward.

Bomai used the forum to commend Yobe State Governor Mai Mala Buni, the APC and other stakeholders for their support in ensuring his victory to continue serving his people.