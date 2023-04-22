INEC can’t find Adamawa REC, says it falls on police to declare him wanted

By Luminous Jannamike, Abuja

The Independent National Electoral Commission INEC said it cannot ascertain the whereabouts of Barr. Hudu Yunusa-Ari, its Resident Electoral Commissioner REC in Adamawa state it recently suspended.

INEC National Commissioner and Chairman of its Information and Voter Education Committee, Festus Okoye disclosed this on Channels Television’s Sunrise Daily on Friday.

Yunusa-Ari was accused of usurping the powers of the state collation officer during the April 15 supplementary governorship election in Adamawa State, wherein he unilaterally declared the candidate of the All Progressives Congress APC, Aisha Dahiru Binani as Governor-elect even when the exercise had not been concluded.

Okoye said; “We don’t know where he is because, after this particular incident, the Commission wrote him and also called him on the phone. He never returned any of the calls, he never answered any of the calls.

“We asked him to report to the Commission on Sunday, we didn’t see him, we asked him to report on Monday we didn’t see him. So up till this moment, he has not reported and we don’t know his whereabouts”.

Asked if he thinks Ari will be declared wanted for failing to report to the Commission or answer its calls, Okoye said that is the responsibility of the Nigerian Police.

“Well, that is the responsibility of the Nigerian police. If they feel that his presence is absolutely needed during the investigation and he is nowhere to be found, it is their prerogative and discretion to declare him wanted.

“We wrote to the Inspector General of Police and Secretary to the Government of the Federation. We have received a response from the Inspector General of Police and they have already commenced an investigation.

“My understanding is that the moment the Inspector General of Police concludes the investigation regarding the REC and every other individual who is involved and a prima facie case is established against the REC the file will be made available to the commission and the commission will begin prosecution of the REC,” he added.