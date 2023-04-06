Imo police arrests suspect on wanted list 

By Chinonso Alozie, Owerri

The Imo state Police command on Thursday said it has arrested one Oguzie Chukwudi ‘male’ 32-year-old, of Amasa, Ngugo in Ikeduru Local Government Area of Imo state.

The state Police Public Relations Officer, PPRO, disclosed this in a statement to newsmen in Owerri.

The command said the suspect was arrested along Owerri-Port Harcourt road in Imo state, and based on preliminary investigation Oguzie, was a gang leader of a notorious armed robbers syndicate who has been on the police wanted list.

The police pointed out that he was arrested for unlawfully in possession of three (3) locally made Revolver Pistols, fifteen (15) rounds of live cartridges, varieties of prohibited hard drugs and other robbed items.

According to the police, “Operatives of the Command’s tactical team on 05/04/2023, at about 1230hrs, while on surveillance patrol along Owerri-Port Harcourt road, apprehended one Oguzie Chukwudi ‘m’ 32yrs, of Amasa Ngugo, Ikeduru LGA, Imo State, unlawfully in possession of three (3) locally made Revolver Pistols, fifteen (15) rounds of live cartridges, varieties of prohibited hard drugs and other robbed items.

“The arrest of the hoodlum was sequel to the dexterity and curiosity shown by the clever operatives while conducting an intelligence-led stop-and-search on a commercial bus they intercepted.”

“Preliminary investigation revealed that the suspect is the gang leader of a notorious armed robbery syndicate on the command’s wanted list, famous for their nefarious activities in the state. He equally confessed to some of the crimes perpetrated by his gang. The effort is on top gear to track down other suspects at large and the local manufacturer of the gun. They will be arraigned in court on completion of a diligent investigation,”he said.