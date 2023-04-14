Imo 2023 guber: Uzodimma emerges APC gov candidate

Governor Hope Uzodimma

Governor Hope Uzodimma, has emerged as the governorship candidate of the ruling All Progressives Congress, APC in Imo state.

The Chairman of the Imo State Governorship Primary Election Committee, Rear Admiral William Kayoda (rtd) declared Uzodimma as the party’s flagbearer for the November 11 exercise.

Uzodimma’s declaration followed the party’s primary election held at the Ndubuisi Kanu Square in Owerri, the Imo state capital on Friday.

Uzodimma polled 63,618 votes after the party adopted the direct primaries mode of election.

In his acceptance speech, the governor promised to redouble his efforts in tackling insecurity and delivering good governance to the people of Imo State if re-elected.

He vowed not to disappoint the people of the state if elected for a second term and expressed optimism about winning the November exercise.