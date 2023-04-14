I’m back home to rule airwaves, DJ Walz brags

By Benjamin Njoku

Armed with eight years of experience and a formidable reputation in the UK, versatile singer, producer, instrumentalist and DJ, Nwaka Chiyem Olawale popularly called DJ Walz is back in Nigeria to take over the space.

The eccentric crowd pleasing DJ who specializes in Afrobeats, gospel, hip hop, RnB, old school garage, party classics among others is one of the most unique and vibrant talents back in London, playing at big events and parties all over the UK.

Olawale revealed that he just released his new single which he produced by himself, but mixed by his younger brother popularly known as Jaylon.

The song ‘Berry’ features Afrobeat star Rhymestar. Having established himself as a competent professional with a unique style and a guaranteed result, the artist who’s also an entrepreneur speaks more about his activities in the UK and his plans for Nigerian artistes.

“I am committed to discovering and promoting young Nigerian Afro-beat artists. My homecoming is to showcase what stuff I am made of.

“I tell you, I am going to leave an indelible mark on the Nigerian music scene.

“I am not competing with anybody, I respect Don Jazzy but I aspire to do better and take over the Afro-beat music scene.”