ICCEF empowers 6 students with scholarships in Imo

By Chinonso Alozie,Owerri

The late Innocent Chukwuemeka Chukwuma Empowerment Foundation, ICEEF, has empowered six students with educational scholarships and skills at the Secondary and University levels.

The empowerment took place at St Silas Anglican Church, Ekwreazu, Mpam Ahiazu Mbaise local government area of Imo state, last Sunday to mark one-year remembrance of the late Chukwuma who died on April 3rd, 2021.

The names of the beneficiaries are Anyanwu Easther, Onyenze Blessing, Nwoko Maryjane, Agor Gift Ozioma, Ebisike Confidence Chidiebube, Benjamin Regina Chiamaka, and Njoku Izuchukwu Godswill, who got N168,000 to support his growth in the electrical field.

Speaking on the reasons for the empowerment, The Executive Chairman, of ICEEF, Mrs Josephine Effah-Chukwuma, wife of the late Innocent Chukwuemeka Chukwuma, said: “ICCEF is a family foundation set up in honour of Innocent Chukwuma who die to drive his vision of an empowered young generation and an inclusive society where women and young people thrive. Innocent dedicated more than three decades of his life to fighting for marginalized voices, creating new ideas for social justice, and building platforms for creative support to the civic space and civic voices.

“He was resolute and consistent about amplifying new voices and promoting intergenerational mentoring. The scholarships were presented and empowerment support was provided under the Community Youth Empowerment & Education.”

“So, two years after we set up the foundation to empower those who don’t have that financial capacity to acquire education, and also we are empowering some with skills. This foundation is to provide scholarships to communities, young people in secondary schools, and tertiary education. Like I said earlier Innocent went through a lot to go to school because he grew up in a poor family. He was never ashamed to say I went a lot to go school and that is why we are here to empower people in his honour by the grace of God this will come up every year,” She said.