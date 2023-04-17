Ibibio Elders Forum asks Tinubu to restructure Nigeria,

“Tasks Umo Eno on Blue-print

By Chioma Onuegbu, Uyo

A foremost socio-cultural organization in Akwa Ibom State, the Ibibio Elders Forum, has asked Asiwaju Bola Tinubu, to restructure the country when he assumes office as president on May 29, 2023.

The forum which in a statement on Sunday by its Chairman, Dr. Emmanuel Akpanobong, congratulated Tinubu over his victory at the February 25, 2023 presidential election, expressed gladness that restructuring is an essential part of his (Tinubu) agenda.

The Ibibio elders , while pledging their loyalty to the President-elect, explained that their

clamouring for restructuring Nigeria stems from the fact that restructuring will bring rapid development to the federating units in the country.

They also explained that the Ibibio people are opposed to the National Water Resources Bill which is before National Assembly because it is anti-people.

“The Forum stated : “As you settle down, note that the Ibibio people, the fourth largest ethnic group in Nigeria, have been clamouring for such matters as restructuring of the polity particularly to devolve some powers to the federating units rapid growth.

“We are glad that restructuring is an essential part of your agenda.

“We had also raised objection to the National Water Resources Bill currently in the National Assembly. It is our hope that your government will help to do away with such anti-people bill

“Be rest-assured that in your efforts to restore hope and confidence of the people in government, revamp the economy, guarantee security and foster national integration, the Ibibio people are with you”

The elders forum equally urged Tinubu to ensure the security and protection of lives of all Nigerians irrespective of ethnic and religious afflictions while granting all sections of the country equal economic and political opportunities.

They also congratulated the Akwa Ibom state Governor-elect, Pastor Umo Eno for his victory at the March 18, 2023 governorship election, and urged him (Eno) to ensure that he implemebted his blueprint for the state, when he assumes office.

“With this victory, Sir, the entire state is your constituency and the people your children. Bring in the private sector spirit to develop the economy, empower the people and restore unity especially in Ibibio land”, the elders advised.