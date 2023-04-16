I want to be admired for my talent not sexuality – Etomi Okoka

By Ayo Onikoyi

Nigerian actress cum producer Etomi Okoka is not one cut out for undue publicity, hence her resolve to reject or shy away from sexually explicit roles.

In a recent chat with Potpourri, the dark and beautiful role interpreter explained the reason behind her resolve.

“For acting roles, I take challenging roles that require dexterity in interpretation. I avoid sexually explicit roles because I want to be admired for my acting skill and not my sexuality,” she said.

On scripts she takes on as a producer, Etomi said, “For producer roles I look to stories that touch the souls of people and have commercial value too. Budget is also a key driver for a decision on what I produce. I am looking to collaborate with institutions that can invest in my projects and give us enough funding to allow us the liberty to truly be imaginative and technically creative without the limitations of funds.”

The audacious actress also spoke on how she goes about interpreting her roles saying, “ I sort of represent my characters the best way it was intended by the writer and the director to be. I usually try to get Etomi to disappear into the personality of the characters that I portray so the viewer can relate to the part in the story. My ideals in acting are to showcase perfection in interpretation.”

Etomi also noted that though acting is her first love, taking on the role of a producer completes her. “Acting is my first love and would always come first to me but then again every good actor or actress hopes to be able to produce and direct at some stage in their career. I am looking forward to growing all these talents because that is the complete Etomi.”

The actress recently played the lead role of Adunni in ROK TV’s recent production entitled ‘The Thorn.