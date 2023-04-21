‘I spent a lot on her’; Kaduna man kills girlfriend for attempting to jilt him

By Ibrahim Hassan-Wuyo

Operatives of the Kaduna State Police Command have arrested a man who allegedly killed his girlfriend for trying to jilt him.

Spokesperson of the Kaduna State Police Command, DSP Muhammad Jalige, said on Friday that “a suspect, who allegedly murdered his girlfriend, has been arrested as a mob was about to lynch him, which would have jeopardised investigations.

“On April 14 at about 9p.m., a distress call had it that there was a mob action at NEPA Roundabout and that the unruly crowd were about to lynch a suspect.

“Operatives were mobilised to the scene, where they met the suspect lying unconscious and surrounded by the crowd.

“Information gathered revealed that the suspect, by name Kenneth, surname not yet known, attacked his girlfriend, named Ebenezer Agada, aged 27.

“She was of Command Secondary and Nursery School, Sokoto Road. He attacked her with a matchete and inflicted multiple varying degrees of injuries on her face, arms and hands.

“In the process of the attack, he severed her left hand completely, alleging that he had spent a lot on her and she want to dump him for another man.

“The victim was rushed to Barau Dikko Teaching Hospital for treatment, where a medical doctor on duty call confirmed her dead.

“The corpse has been deposited at the same hospital for an autopsy, while investigation is currently ongoing,” Jalige said.