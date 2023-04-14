I served Buhari’s interests, shunned noise from critics – Femi Adesina

Femi Adesina

By Biodun Busari

Femi Adesina, Special Adviser on Media and Publicity to President Muhammadu Buhari has revealed that the kind of national assignment he has engaged in for nearly eight years, requires him to be strictly responsible to his principal, and not to give attention to unimportant activities.

He said the most important thing is for his boss to be contented with his service, even when critics throw tantrums at him.

Adesina made this known in his article titled, ‘The Final Gallop Home’ where described his critics as low people deserving of pity, as he recounted his experience in Buhari’s administration that ends on May 29, 2023.

“But those low people? They also abound, particularly on social media. They use the anonymity of that platform, and their own lack of good upbringing, to spew all sorts of bile. “You will soon be out of that place. You will come back and meet us.” As if they were the persons that sent me to serve in the first place, and as if I was accountable to them. I simply laugh them to scorn,” Adesina said.

“The reason? When you are on this kind of National assignment, it’s your boss you are strictly responsible to, and not other extraneous tendencies. You hold your office at his pleasure. Once he’s satisfied with you, forget the noise of the market. The Good Book: “Who are you to judge another man’s servant? It is before his master that he rises or falls. And he will stand, for the Lord is able to make him stand.” (Romans 14:4)”

The presidential spokesperson also said he was not deterred whenever his critics come at him because of the confidence of his boss.

“So, that is why when the mob, whom I gave the epithet Wailing Wailers, come after me, calling me all kinds of names, it never bothers me. I have the confidence of my master, and that is all that matters,” he added.