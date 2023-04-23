I pray before stepping on stage – Davido

Afrobeats star, David Adeleke, aka Davido, has revealed that he prays before every stage performance.

In a feature published by Forbes, the DMW boss spoke about the magazine’s latest edition of Afrobeats All-Star: Pioneering The New Global Sound.

The singer referenced his father as someone who taught him a lot about Christianity and living a decent life.

The OBO crooner also stressed that his team knows better than to interfere when it is time for him to pray prior to a stage performance.

He said, “I learned so much from being around my dad, watching him in the office, hearing him on the phone, seeing how he handled life. He’s very humble, principled and a strong Christian. Before I step on any stage, my team knows not to mess with my prayers.”

Davido recently released his fourth studio album ‘Timeless’ which has since attracted global traction.