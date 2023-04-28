‘I never use iphone before’ Davido’s housekeeper elated after receiving 14 Pro Max from singer

Afrobeats star, David Adeleke, popularly known as Davido, has gifted his housekeeper a brand-new iPhone 14 Pro Max.

The OBO crooner, famous for his philanthropic deeds, surprised his housekeeper with the high-end new Apple phone.

In a video that has gone viral online, the ecstatic housekeeper could be seen brandishing the iPhone while expressing gratitude to the singer for the gift.

According to him, he had informed Davido of his need for a new phone but did not see the singer gifting him such a pricey iPhone.

Flaunting the new gadget, he prayed that the 30BG boss would continue to prosper.