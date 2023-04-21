‘I need my verification badge’, BBNaija’s Tacha tearfully begs Twitter

Big Brother Naija star, Tacha Akide has burst into tears begging Twitter CEO, Elon Musk to return her verification badge.

Elon Musk had on Thursday followed through on his final date for the removal of the free Blue badge removal.

Public figures including Pope Francis, former president Donald Trump, singers Justin Bieber, Katy Perry and soccer player Cristiano Ronaldo were among those affected.

In Nigeria, a number of celebrities, industry leaders and politicians including Wizkid, Davido, Burna Boy, Tony Elumelu, Bola Ahmed Tinubu and Peter Obi were not spared either.

Reacting to the loss of hers, Tacha took to her Twitter account to lament.

She bewailed the loss of her badge, pleading with Musk to have it restored.