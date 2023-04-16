I made my first N1m at 17, handed everything to my mum — Rema

By Efosa Taiwo

Popular Nigerian singer, Divine Ikubor, popularly known as Rema, has revealed that when he was 17 years old, he earned his first million naira and gave all to his mum.

The singer shared this while speaking in a recent interview with Z100 New York.

He said at the time his mother needed the money more and it was not cool for him to be driving around in a car when his mother had none of her own.

Rema said; “The person who I knew needed it more was my mum. So, I handed everything I made to her. I know it was cool to drive around the city as a 17-year-old in a cool whip. But I can’t drive a cool whip when my mum didn’t have a car or my mum has to borrow my keys. You know, I had to put her on first,” he said.

“Passing all of that to her, whatever investment she makes… I made my first million [naira] at 17 but I made more than a million. But it’s cool to be in that stage to be able to provide for your family.”

The Calm Down crooner went on to say that his ability to support his family and create possibilities for others is his greatest accomplishment.

“Someone created an opportunity for me to bless the world this much. So, I can’t imagine how much the people I helped are going to bless the world. You know, I go hard not just for myself. I go hard for them. As doors open for me, I wanna open doors for them,” he added.