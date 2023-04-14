Home » News » I enjoyed seeing Ronaldo cry – Morocco star, Boufal
Sports

April 14, 2023

I enjoyed seeing Ronaldo cry – Morocco star, Boufal

By Oluwaseyifunmi Awobiyi

Moroccan winger, Sofiane Boufal has trolled Cristiano Ronaldo following the Atlas Lions famous win over Portugal at the 2022 World Cup in Qatar.

The 29-year-old played a part in the game that saw the African side stun Portugal 1-0 in the quarter-final

Reflecting on the match, Boufal said he had enjoyed seeing Ronaldo’s tears rather than them crying.

He also weighed in on the GOAT debate, where he said the Al-Nassr star shouldn’t be considered a candidate in the ‘greatest of all-time’ debate.

Related News

“With all due respect to him, but I enjoyed seeing him cry, rather than us crying,” the Atlas Lions forward told Alkass.

“I prefer Messi over Ronaldo & the club I wish to play for is BARCELONA.”

Boufal will be in action for Al-Rayyan in the Qatari league where they will face Al-Sailiya on Friday evening.

Disclaimer

Comments expressed here do not reflect the opinions of Vanguard newspapers or any employee thereof.