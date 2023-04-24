I can’t remember saying I’m a virgin — Actress Destiny Etiko

Nollywood actress Destiny Etiko has refuted claims on some news outlets that she is a virgin.

Etiko, on her Instagram page, expressed dismay that a better title could not be rumoured about her.

Reports had been rife on Sunday that the actress revealed that she is a virgin at 33.

The now-false information startled social media users, stirring diverse reactions.

She said, “Since yesterday, I have not rested with the news calling her out as a virgin. I did not grant any interview, revealing that I am a virgin. I cannot remember granting any interview saying I am a virgin. They did not give me any better title, like soon to be a billionaire.”

“There was no written word or an interview about virginity and they are all busy with my precious name, which really shows how important and relevant I am.”