Huawei targets SMEs in next generation networking suite

…Plans to reach markets faster with TD Africa

By Prince Osuagwu

Multinational technology company, Huawei has rolled out a suite of tech solutions targeted at growing the small and medium enterprises, SMEs.

This is even as it has secured the partnership of Technology Distribution Africa, TD Africa to effectively flood markets with the products

TD Africa is one of Sub-Saharan Africa’s biggest tech, solutions and lifestyle distributor, pushing state-of-the-art products into Nigeria, African and global markets.

The Huawei solution suite includes intelligent collaboration IdeaHub products, next-generation networking devices and smart storage products.

Unveiling the products, Channel Director, Huawei, Gary Lee, said the Huawei IdeaHub series is an intelligent endpoint which integrates multiple functions, including multi-screen collaboration between mobiles and PCs, interactive whiteboard, remote collaboration, FHD video conferencing and built-in HD AppGallery.

Among the IdeaHub series is the new IdeaHub Board 2 which simplifies digital classroom model and encourages interactive teaching and immersive learning.

Lee said IdeaHub Board 2 is Huawei’s next-gen education device equipped with a 4K soft light screen to protect the eyes. It integrates the teaching hardware and software ecosystem to provide functions such as smooth writing, convenient projection, and multimedia connection in digital classroom, hybrid learning, and collaborative classroom scenarios.

For its Next-Gen Networking Devices rollout, the new devices include the S3710 and S5735-L series SME switches, AR617 and AR651 series SME routers and the AirEngine 5761 series SME access points. These devices offer advanced networking capabilities to help SMEs build reliable, secure and scalable networks that can support their business growth.

Also unveiled was the brand’s Intelligent Storage product – Huawei OceanStor which unlocks new levels of intelligence and powerinherent in data, helping organizations of all sizes navigate the uncertain, complex, and diverse marketplace. Purpose-built for the digital world, Huawei OceanStor offers converged and flexible storage solutions that boast the power and reliability needed to meet green, sustainable, and future-facing development goals.

Coordinating Managing Director, TD Africa, Mrs. Chioma Chimere said each of these products embody simplified management systems, with active storage of up to 50G.

These products were developed to help small businesses effectively manage their enterprises and ensure efficiency at every stage, including setupand upgrading as well as getting quick service and prioritized support, while keeping data secure and backed up via Cloud storage so that businesses can concentrate on running their operations.

According to her, “SMEs hold the economic framework of every country as they represent over 90 percent of businesses and more than 50 percent of global employment rate. With small businesses at the core of our economy, TD Africa is proud to be the channel through which SMEs have access to these business transformational products. We are also glad that Huawei products play a major role in helping these businesses grow,’’ she added.

Chimere said the essence of the partnership was to drive empowerment the way it should be, adding that not only do Huawei want to contribute to the success of big companies, but is also supporting the bulk of SMEs, who actually needed to be empowered.