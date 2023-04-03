‘How Safe Is Your Phone Calls?’, Peter Okoye asks Nigerians amid Obi ‘leaked call’ saga

Popular Nigerian singer, Peter Okoye, popularly referred to as Mr. P, has posed a question to fellow Nigerians to have them ascertain how safe their telephone conversations are.

This question trails the ongoing saga of a purported leaked audio conversation between the Labour Party Presidential candidate, Peter Obi and the founder of the Living Faith Church, David Oyedepo.

Okoye tweeted, ‘’Dear Nigerians, how safe is your private telephone conversations?, Just saying.”

It will be recalled that a media aide to Obi, Valentine Obienyem, on Sunday via a Facebook post discredit the trending audio conversation, stating his principal’s conversation with Oyedepo was ‘badly doctored’.