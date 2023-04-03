How Nigeria can defeat terrorism – Danbatta

By Emmanuel Elebeke

The Nigerian Communications Commission (NCC) has challenged Nigerian military to scale up its electronic combat readiness to be able to defeat terrorism.

The Executive Vice Chairman ifbr Commission, Prof. Umar Danbatta threw the challenge on Monday at one-day Educational Visit of the Computer Science Department in the Nigerian Defence Academy (NDA) to the headquarters of the Commission in Abuja.

He said that Nigeria must scale up its electronics combat readiness strategy to win war against terrorism, banditry, kidnapping and other forms of insecurity plaguing the country.

The EVC stressed the need for modern warfare technique, noting that it does not rely on physical combat but on the command and control centres where electronics combat readiness is implemented.

For him, Nigeria needs to increase its electronics combat readiness strategy to secure the country and contain the threats posed by the enemies.

“Our state of electronics combat readiness must be the highest, if at all, we want to win the fight against insecurity, external aggression, maintenance and sustenance of peace within Nigeria.”

The NCC boss also pointed out that the world is moving in the direction of electronics combat readiness to guarantee security of lives and property.

Prof. Dabatta, however, assured that the Commission would continue to support the military and other organisations in the development of Mobile Apps that would bring about the socio-economic development of the country.

In his remarks, the Head of Computer Science in NDA,

Dr. Abraham Evwiekpaefe,

explained that the students were in NCC headquarters on study tour.

He underscored the need for students to have hands-on experience from the telecoms regulatory body to excel in their chosen career.

