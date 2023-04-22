How imaginary corpse of my late father helped me interpret my role in my debut movie – Debbie Felix Eloghosa

By Benjamin Njoku

Fast-rising actress Debbie Felix Eloghosa has shared a pathetic story of how the imaginary corpse of her late father had helped her interpret her role as a lead character in her debut movie.

The actress made her acting debut with Uduak Isong’s closer pictures and Africa Magic commissioned 2017 movie,“Another Time”, a hard-hitting romantic drama, which also featured the likes of Chioma Chukwuka, Timini Egbuson, Kalu Ikeagwu among other A-list actors.

Debbie described her journey in Nollywood as a “beautiful” and “organic” process of one film leading her to other interesting projects. Her claim to fame came after featuring in “Another Time.”

She has not looked back since making her acting debut, even as she hopes to become a household name in Nigeria and beyond.

Recalling her first day on set, Debbie remembers messing up, when she used her hands to cover her eyes and making an inaudible noise while acting in a scene where she was supposed to be crying.

“It wasn’t easy for me because I had no idea that crying in movies demands tears. So, when it was time for me to cry in a scene, I used my hands to cover my eyes and made noise before the director started shouting cut.. cut..cut..and he said to me, you have to give us real tears and I was surprised that acting is not for me. I was wondering, but somehow, my dad’s corpse just flashed through my mind and I started crying,” the beautiful actress recalled.

Debbie said starring in “Another Time” opened doors of opportunities to her as she soon became the favourite of many producers and directors who would want to feature her in their movies.

The Edo-State born actress also admits that there’s no role she can’t play as an actor. Asked if she can play a nude role in a movie, she responded: ‘ when I get to that bridge I will cross it.”

On her Nollywood journey, the actress recalled that the journey started when she decided to enroll in Emem Isong’s Roya Art Academy after her graduation, adding that while she was a child she liked to imitate other people’s character.

According to her, her intention of attending the film school was beyond landing a role in movies. “I went there to network and also make contacts on how to play my way around the industry. Somehow, we went for an audition and I was given a lead role in “Another Time.”

Debbie’s outstanding performance in the movie has continued to open new doors for her. She has starred in many movies since then, including “To Love Again”, “Twin Souls”, “Obey” among others. She’s currently one of the most sought after actresses in Nollywood. Besides being a talented actress even though she studied Mass Communication, Debbie is a true combination of beauty and brain.